Jesus delays over fresh Manchester City contract

Gabriel Jesus is ready to leave Manchester City waiting over a new contract offer at the Etihad Stadium.

Brazil striker Jesus signed for City in August 2016, moving to Manchester the following January after completing the domestic season as a champion in his homeland with Palmeiras.

The 21-year-old now has a second top-flight title of his young career after scoring 11 goals to help Pep Guardiola's side to Premier League glory this term.

Despite suffering injury setbacks with a broken metatarsal and knee ligament damage, Jesus has made a favourable impression at the Etihad Stadium and was offered fresh terms last month despite his current deal having three years to run.

Nevertheless, with World Cup commitments on the horizon, Jesus is keen to focus on football for the time being.

"The new contract offer was something that came from the club, but I didn't think it was the right time to speak about it because we had big games still to play," he told reporters.

"I decided I couldn't think about it at that time because it wasn't where my mind was at.

"Now, at the end of the season, I have still got a long time ahead of me, so I still don't want to think about it.

"When the time comes to talk about it, we will talk about it. I am extremely happy here, with my personal life and my achievements."

Jesus backed up claims of contentment at City by revealing his Premier League medal will travel with him everywhere he goes – much like the Olympic gold he secured as part of Brazil's triumphant Rio 2016 side.

"There are some medals that I have to have with me wherever I go," he added, speaking ahead of the champions' Sunday trip to West Ham.

"If I leave home for a few days, if I go away with the team or even if I go on holiday I have to have them with me.

"That's because they are part of the most special things I have achieved in my life and they remind me of something that I am most proud of.

"The Premier League medal will be one of those medals that will be with me everywhere. It is the same with the Olympic medal I won for Brazil."