I've the best job in the world - Rodgers cools Arsenal talk

Brendan Rodgers is eager to return to the Premier League one day but is in no rush to leave "the best job in the world" at Celtic amid reports of Arsenal identifying him as a potential successor to Arsene Wenger.

Following Wenger's announcement that he will step down at the end of the season after 22 years in charge, Arsenal have been linked with several candidates.

Luis Enrique, Massimiliano Allegri, Patrick Vieira and Mikel Arteta are among those touted, but Rodgers has emerged as one of the frontrunners having already coached extensively in the Premier League, including narrowly missing out on the title with Liverpool in the 2013-14 campaign, and on the back of a second successive league triumph at Celtic.

And although Rodgers likes the idea of returning to the Premier League, he does not think it is a move he needs to make just yet.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Rodgers said: "I woke up here on Monday morning as the manager of Celtic.

"Believe it or not the sky is blue here in Glasgow, and I'm in the best job in the world. I absolutely love it here.

"I've got huge respect for Arsenal as a club. When I started my coaching career, Arsene was just coming into the club and I learned so much in that period as a young coach watching him and watching his dignity and class and how he dealt with everything, so it's a club I've got huge respect for.

"But I'm so happy here at Celtic. I'm in a job I love, it's a huge club with big expectancy and big pressure.

"I would love to work in the Premier League again one day, but I'm hopefully going to be coaching for another 20-odd years. So it's no time soon.

"I'm so happy. I have a great loyalty to the board here, who have been so supportive of me. And from the first day I walked in, the supporters have given me everything. I feel a loyalty to them to ensure we keep moving the club forward and keep progressing."