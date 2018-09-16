It's not a disaster - Pochettino not worried by Spurs slump

Mauricio Pochettino insisted he is not worried after Tottenham slipped to a second successive Premier League defeat with a 2-1 home loss to Liverpool.

Goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino proved enough to give Liverpool the points despite Erik Lamela's injury-time effort for Spurs, who had a late penalty shout waved away.

The defeat came on the back of another 2-1 reverse at the hands of Watford prior to the international break, with Spurs now falling six points behind Chelsea and Liverpool at the top of the table.

In a post-match media conference, Pochettino was asked if much of his squad returning from the World Cup late has had an impact on his side's performances, but he replied: "I don't want now to complain about the World Cup.

"From the beginning I told you it's a massive challenge, the toughest season since we started. It's a challenge to work with a team that arrived a few days before the start of the competition. But I'm not going to complain.

"I think because after three victories all was fantastic and now after two defeats it's not a disaster. The most important is to keep the balance. I am not worried I promise you.

"We are going to win a lot of games. I trust completely in my squad, not 100 per cent but 200 per cent. That is my feeling. I've not changed my feeling from one or two months ago."

Pochettino was critical of his players' attitude after the loss at Vicarage Road but was more satisfied in that regard against Liverpool.

"Watford is Watford, we didn't show our normal behaviour, attitudes or motivation but [against Liverpool] we competed, I have nothing to say," he added.

"I think if you compete and they were better you say congratulations but I think we cannot compare, make a bracket - Watford was Watford, Liverpool you can win or lose and I am not saying anything about attitude.

"In some periods they were better and showed more individual quality in moments and they created more chances because they were good.

"In football always the line between winning and losing is thin, like against Manchester United [in Spurs' 3-0 win] in the first half they deserved more, we won but that doesn't mean that we are so fantastic are going to win the Premier League.

"I think the attitude was very good."