It's 'impossible' to be compared to Messi, says Hazard

Belgium and Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard thinks comparisons to Lionel Messi are wide of the mark because the Barcelona star scores in almost every match.

Hazard has often been likened to the Argentina international due to his style of play and technical ability on the ball.

Praise for the Belgian was particularly frequent last term when he scored 16 times in Chelsea's Premier League-winning campaign.

But Hazard is adamant that, aside from their physical stature and tendency to dribble, he and similar players are not of Messi's ilk.

"We cannot be compared to Messi," Hazard told reporters on Monday. "It's impossible. We're small and we're quick, but he scores in all the matches."

Hazard is on international duty with Belgium, who will face Saudi Arabia in a friendly on Tuesday.

Coach Roberto Martinez looks set to give Radja Nainggolan an outing during the clash, a situation that never looked like happening again when the Roma midfielder appeared to quit international football in August after being snubbed by the former Everton boss.

"It will be a good opportunity to see Radja," Martinez said. "Like the others, he will be involved.

"We cannot limit Radja. He is more an offensive midfielder, a position where he can express himself."