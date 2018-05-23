English
It's a silly question - Carrick insists Pogba has Man Utd future

Paul Pogba's future at Manchester United is not in doubt, according to Michael Carrick.

Pogba was benched by Jose Mourinho for both legs of United's Champions League last-16 exit against Sevilla, with rumours of a rift between the pair growing.

The France international has denied having a problem in his relationship with Mourinho, who has stated Pogba will be with United for the start of the 2018-19 season.

But a fresh round of speculation was ignited by Pogba's suggestion he could move to Paris Saint-Germain in the future, leading newly appointed United coach Carrick to laugh off the links.

"It's a bit of a silly question really," Carrick said to Sky Sports. 

"Of course he's got a future, he's a big player for us, he's a great age, he's got his peak years ahead of him.

"It's not even something I'd give a second thought to, to be honest."

