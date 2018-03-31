It will be lively and spicy - Kompany desperate to win title in Manchester derby

Vincent Kompany is relishing the prospect of being able to win the Premier League title in next weekend's Manchester derby.

Manchester City play host to United on Saturday knowing that three points will see them crowned champions with six games to spare, the second piece of a possible treble tantalisingly close for Pep Guardiola's men.

Before that blockbuster showdown, City, who beat Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park on Saturday, must return to Merseyside for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Liverpool.

It is shaping up to be a huge week for City and the significance is not lost on captain Kompany, who has been at the club for almost a decade.

"We have done incredibly well so far," Kompany told BT Sport after City beat Everton to set up the title shot against United.

"We have a big game midweek and then we have to deal with Manchester United on Saturday. We'll take it game by game, but we have done very well so far.

"It would mean the world to our fans [to win the title against United]. I have lived in Manchester long enough to know what it means.

"It will be lively and spicy but I don't mind. Manchester United have seven days to prepare, but we need momentum so we need a good Champions League game."