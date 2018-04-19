I'm not finished, Chelsea captain Cahill insists

Chelsea skipper Gary Cahill says he is "not finished" and will keep battling to be selected for club and country.

Cahill has helped Chelsea to successive away wins in the Premier League, Victor Moses shining in Thursday's 2-1 victory at Burnley.

But the club captain has had to watch on from the sidelines for much of the campaign, Antonio Conte appearing to prefer Andreas Christensen in his back line.

Cahill was involved in Chelsea's first goal at Turf Moor and the defender, not included in England's most recent squad, says he can still contribute for the Blues and Three Lions.

"I'm not putting pressure on myself," Cahill told Sky Sports. "I know what I'm capable of over many years.

"It's good to be out there, getting results and building up my match fitness. I'm pleased to get back in and it builds momentum for an important weekend [Chelsea play Southampton in the FA Cup semi-final].

"It's been tough, clearly, but football is a rollercoaster and it's not always rosy. But my time here has been successful overall.

"I'm not finished, I keep working hard and I'll be back to my levels soon."

Moses hit the winner for Chelsea and the wing-back indicated Antonio Conte's men will aim to maintain their renewed form for Sunday's trip to Wembley.

"We deserved the points from the start, showed great character at a place where it isn't easy to win," Moses told Sky Sports.

"Take each game as it comes and do as well as we can. We can't write ourselves off, take each game as it comes and finish strongly.

"We believe in our players but the important thing was the three points and to take momentum into Sunday."

Ashley Barnes equalised for Burnley, deflecting in a shot by Johann Gudmundsson, but he accepted the Clarets - chasing European qualification - found it hard to cope with Chelsea's quality.

"It felt like we were chasing shadows at times in the first half but we upped the tempo in the second half," Barnes told Sky Sports.

"We still have four games to go and hopefully we can pick up as many points as possible and see where we finish."