Iceland international Gudmundsson extends Burnley contract

Burnley have confirmed winger Johann Gudmundsson has signed a new "long-term" contract to commit his future to Turf Moor.

Gudmundsson, who joined the club from Charlton Athletic in July 2016, is expected to be named in Iceland's World Cup squad on Friday.

The 27-year-old has been one of the key players in Sean Dyche's men securing European qualification for the first time in over 50 years, recording eight Premier League assists this term in addition to goals against Liverpool and Manchester City.

"This season has been a good season for myself and the team and being rewarded with a new contract is a great thing," Gudmundsson told Burnley's website.

"It's something I wanted to do. I want to stay here. I feel comfortable here and my family likes it here, so I definitely wanted to sign a new contract.

"It's a good thing to sign it before the World Cup, just to get everything out of the way and now I can concentrate on the last game and the World Cup."