I like Schnitzel – Sancho happy in Germany after England call-up

Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho said he is happy in the Bundesliga as he stands on the cusp of his England debut.

Sancho is in line to make his international bow after the teenager earned a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for upcoming matches against Croatia and Spain.

The 18-year-old – who left Premier League giants Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund last year – has starred this season with one goal and eight assists in 10 appearances in Germany's top flight.

While Sancho misses his family and England, the attacker believes he made the right decision moving to Dortmund.

"From moving away from home so young... it was taking one step further to move outside England. But I like it a lot," Sancho said.

"The culture is different. The fans have so much passion for the game and support me every week. It's a dream come true, so I'm really grateful. The food's alright. Schnitzel [meat, often fried in breadcrumbs]... that's really nice.

"I'm happy to be a part of Dortmund. I have to say thank you to the manager for playing me, trusting me. It's a noisy stadium. Again, 80,000 people... it's not every day that you get to play in front of 80,000.

"I think it's vital [to be playing] because not everyone wants to play U23s. Everyone feels they're ready for the next step. Whatever you feel is right, whether that's moving to a new club or staying to fight for a position, everyone has a right to do what they want to do. I felt it was right to go.

"Christian Pulisic is another young guy, and I learn from him. His confidence in taking on players, whether there are four or five guys around him. He tells me to do my thing. 'That's why you're here. You're Jadon Sancho.' Those guys make me more grounded."

Sancho added: "Not everyone is comfortable moving from home. If you're ready to play abroad and you believe in yourself, why not? I'd recommend it.

"I believe in myself, so moving to Germany didn't faze me. I can't just go down the road and see my friends, but it's what I want to do long-term: to be a professional footballer you have to do what you have to do to make myself and my family happy.

"Moving from home was the biggest — leaving my mum and my sisters behind. I miss them a lot. It was very tough, especially my mum. But if you really believe in yourself, you have to do what's best for you."