I believe in another football - Sarri not interested in January deals

Maurizio Sarri does not want Chelsea to sign players in the January transfer window as he would prefer to improve his current squad.

Chelsea are third in the Premier League table, four points behind leaders and defending champions Manchester City, after 12 games of the season.

But Sarri's side are unbeaten, the Italian breaking the record for the longest run without defeat at the start of a Premier League managerial career.

And speaking at a news conference ahead of Saturday's London derby against Tottenham, Sarri rejected speculation Chelsea - linked with Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele - will pursue January deals.

"Not at the moment. No, no," Sarri told reporters. "I believe in another football. It's impossible to recover only via the market.

"Maybe you are able to buy two or three very important players, but maybe one is not suitable for your team. So it's not easy, also, by the market. We have to work."

Sarri has never won a major trophy in his career, drawing comparisons to Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, who has yet to collect silverware since taking charge in 2014.

"I want to win something just to avoid this question. In every press conference, you ask me the same thing," Sarri said. "So I need to win something as soon as possible.

"Sometimes there are the conditions for winning. Sometimes not. Maybe Pochettino is not in the condition to win at the moment. In the Premier League there is for sure one team stronger. Maybe two. So it's very difficult to win if you're not the best team.

"Sometimes it's difficult to win even if you are the best team. If you're not, it's more difficult. It's clear he's a very important coach, with a trophy or without a trophy."

Sarri was also asked whether he feels Chelsea would allow him to remain in charge if he led the club for four years without a trophy as Pochettino has at Spurs.

"I don't know. It's up to the club, I think," Sarri said. "I don't know. I don't know. I don't think so, but I don't know. It depends upon the club. What the club wants in this moment. If it's more important to win, or more important to improve the players. It depends.

"I think that, for him, it's easier the fact that he's working with the same team for three or four years. So it's a little bit easier. Not easy, but easier."

Where Tottenham may have an advantage over Chelsea is in attack, with Olivier Giroud yet to score in the Premier League compared to Harry Kane's six goals, although Alvaro Morata has netted five times.

"Of course Harry Kane is the best English striker in the moment, so a very important player, but if I have to say another name, I like very much [Christian] Eriksen," the Italian added.

"Because he is a very smart player, a very technical player. He's able to play in midfield and, at the same moment, score eight or nine goals in a season. I think that he is a very important player.

"I like him very much, but I don't want to talk about a player of Tottenham for the market, of course. I only answered a question."