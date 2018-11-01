He's a beast – Pochettino praises Sanchez

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino lauded Davinson Sanchez, labelling the defender "a beast" after his team's EFL Cup win over West Ham on Wednesday.

Sanchez was the only player to start Spurs' second match in three days after Monday's Premier League loss to Manchester City, playing another 90 minutes in the 3-1 victory at London Stadium.

The Colombia international's efforts were hailed by Pochettino, whose team were led by a brace from Son Heung-min.

"It was a very good performance. I'm very proud because this game was so complicated and another derby, a derby that in the end we won," he said, via the club's website.

"It's important to go into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup and for a lot of players it was a fantastic opportunity to show their quality.

"It was a very competitive game after playing on Monday. We nearly changed all the players and of course it's important, after only 48 hours, to say [well done] to Davinson Sanchez because his effort on Monday and [Wednesday] was massive.

"He showed great mentality. He's a beast."

Son's double had Spurs in control and Fernando Llorente sealed their win after Lucas Perez had halved the deficit for West Ham.

Pochettino was happy with several individual performances, including from goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga and Sanchez's central defensive partner Juan Foyth.

"Many players [impressed]. Players like Paulo, like Foyth, like Sonny who started to feel the net again, Fernando as well. I'm so happy," he said.

"I'm so pleased. To win here is always difficult but we showed great character, great personality and the team competed very well."

Tottenham have another derby in the EFL Cup quarter-finals, visiting Arsenal in December.