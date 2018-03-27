Hazard 'would play at left-back' for Conte at Chelsea

Eden Hazard insists he has no problem with being played out of his favoured position at Chelsea and would even move to left-back if Antonio Conte asked.

The Belgium international has been used as a false nine for certain key games this season, including the 1-0 Premier League defeat away to Manchester City and the 1-1 first-leg draw with Barcelona in the Champions League last 16.

The 27-year-old has cut a frustrated figure at times but he says he is happy to play in whatever position the Chelsea boss demands.

"I just want to be on the pitch," Hazard told reporters. "Number nine, 10, I can play left-back if the manager wants, no problem. I just want to be on the pitch and try to give everything like I do every time."

Hazard's rumoured unhappiness with Chelsea's tactics has fuelled speculation he could leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

However, the former Lille star says he is happy with life in London and is not looking beyond Belgium's World Cup campaign, which begins in June.

"I'm happy with Chelsea," he said. "I am just thinking about the end of the season and the World Cup. I have got two years left on my contract so I am just happy."

Chelsea host Tottenham in their next league match on Sunday, looking to close the five-point gap to the Champions League places.