Hazard waiting for Chelsea signings before deciding on contract

Eden Hazard has suggested his future at Chelsea could depend on the players the club sign before next season.

It is reported Stamford Bridge officials have been trying to persuade Hazard to commit his future to the club by signing a new contract worth in the region of £300,000 per week.

The Belgium international has not agreed to any new terms, though, prompting rumours he could be tempted to leave Chelsea in the transfer window, even though his current deal does not expire until 2020.

Real Madrid have been persistently linked with the 27-year-old, while Premier League champions Manchester City are also said to have considered making a bid for the former Lille man.

And Hazard has claimed his plans could be influenced by whether or not Chelsea recruit well in the coming weeks.

"I'm waiting for new players next season," said Hazard. "I want good players, because I want to win the Premier League next season."

Hazard is also aware that his next contract could be one of the last he signs during the prime of his career, adding: "That's why I'm taking my time. It's something big, so I need to think about a lot of things. But one thing is for sure: I'm happy here."

Chelsea have endured a tough second season under Antonio Conte, finishing fifth in the Premier League and therefore missing out on a Champions League place.

Hazard, though, insists he does not expect Saturday's FA Cup final against Manchester United to be the last he plays for the club he joined in 2012.

"Like I've said many times before, I think the FA Cup final is not my last game for Chelsea," he said. "It's the last game of the season, that's it.

"After the World Cup, then we will be ready for the next season. But, for me in my mind, I'm here. I have one week to play now. Saturday is a massive game, I just want to win, for me and them also.

"We are Chelsea and we need a trophy at the end of the season and, at the moment, we have nothing. We have not qualified for the Champions League, so this season has been bad. Now we can save a little bit this season, with this trophy. So, we will give everything.

"It's always hard after you win the league. We saw that two years ago. This season was not good but you know – this is Chelsea. You never know what's happening. But, no, I think this year we dropped too many points at Stamford Bridge. In this condition you can't be in the top four, so it's up to us now to save the season with the FA Cup.

"We've had bad games, but also played a fantastic game against Liverpool recently, so I hope for Saturday the boys will be ready like we were against Liverpool last week. If we play all together, we can do something, especially against Manchester United."