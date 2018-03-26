Griezmann would love to play with Pogba every day

Antoine Griezmann would love to play with Paul Pogba every day, but the Atletico Madrid star insisted that did not mean he wanted a Manchester United move.

Griezmann, 27, has been linked with a move to the Premier League giants, as well as LaLiga leaders Barcelona.

The forward said it would be great to play with France team-mate and United star Pogba every day, but he played down a possible switch to Old Trafford.

"If we could have this every day," Pogba said on Canal+ as the pair interviewed each other.

Griezmann responded: "It would be nice.

"But beware, that doesn't mean I want to go to Manchester United."

Griezmann has scored 23 goals in 38 games in all competitions for Atletico this campaign in what is his fourth season at the club.

Pogba, meanwhile, has faced criticism for his displays for Jose Mourinho's United.