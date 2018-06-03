Good feelings - Salah posts positive injury update

Mohamed Salah has posted a positive social media update on his injury recovery ahead of the World Cup.

The Liverpool star exited last weekend's Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in tears after hurting his shoulder when he landed awkwardly following a challenge from Sergio Ramos.

More than half a million people subsequently signed a petition calling for the Madrid captain to face punishment over the incident.

Liverpool and Egypt have indicated Salah's recovery is likely to take around three weeks, leaving the 25-year-old a potential doubt for the June 15 opener against Uruguay.

But Salah appears confident of being ready for Egypt's campaign at Russia 2018 as he offered Twitter followers an update on his condition on Sunday.

"Good feelings," Salah wrote alongside a photograph of the forward carrying out a stretching exercise on his damaged left shoulder.