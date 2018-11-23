Gomez: Liverpool depth key for crucial Premier League period

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez believes strength in depth will help the title contenders escape unscathed from their congested fixture list.

Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri, Fabinho and Alisson all arrived at Anfield in the close season to reinforce the beaten Champions League finalists.

The early reward has been a 12-game unbeaten start in the Premier League, but England international Gomez is wary of the gruelling schedule ahead.

Liverpool have 10 matches between now and the end of the year that could make or break their hopes of snatching the silverware away from Manchester City.

"In past seasons I think it's been a really defining period in the season for us," Gomez told his club's website.

"So we know how important it is and how tough it's going to be with the amount of games [there are] in a short period of time, but we're ready.

"All teams in the Premier League face this same task and we've just got to be ready for it and try to get as many points as we can.

"There are a lot of games, especially around Christmas and New Year, with a couple of days of recovery, but I think this year we've got such a strong squad, so much strength in depth, and that will make it easier than in previous years."

Fellow defender Trent Alexander-Arnold echoed his team-mate's comments on the eve of a tricky trip to seventh-placed Watford.

"The club brought in quality players. There's a lot more squad depth, and there are world class players all across the pitch," Alexander-Arnold told Sky Sports.

"Looking at the season so far, there have been a lot of rotations.

"It's not just going to be 11 players that are successful, it's the whole team, it's 20, 25 of us that need to play our part and need to keep the momentum up."