Gomes enjoying new lease of life at Everton

Andre Gomes is enjoying a new lease of life at Everton after struggling to make an impact at Barcelona following his move to Camp Nou in 2016.

Gomes joined Barca after two seasons with Valencia but found it difficult to cement a regular starting spot, and when he did feature he was unable to make an impact.

He made 16 LaLiga appearances in 2017-18, with only six of them starts, and after being deemed surplus to requirements by Ernesto Valverde he was loaned to Everton.

Injuries have meant the 25-year-old has only made two Toffees appearances so far, but he is enjoying life on Merseyside.

"I'm enjoying it here with my new team-mates, with the team, with the fans and with the staff," he told Sky Sports.

"I'm really happy right now and I want to keep it like that until the end of the season and give my best.

"It's also only my first two games, my first three or four weeks with the team working at 100 per cent so I'm getting better and fitter.

"I just want to enjoy the game, enjoy the fans and enjoy with my team-mates. I hope to do everything that I can to help the team win the next game.

"I want to keep going, improving and getting better."

Whether Gomes will make the move to Goodison Park permanent remains unclear, and he says he will only make a decision at the conclusion of the campaign.

He added: "We need to discuss that at the end of the season of course with Everton, with Barcelona and see if Everton are happy with me. That is really important."