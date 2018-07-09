Galatasaray begin talks with Everton over Onyekuru switch

Galatasaray have confirmed they are in talks with Everton over a proposed move for Henry Onyekuru.

The Nigerian joined the Toffees ahead of the 2017-18 season, but was immediately loaned out to Anderlecht.

He scored nine goals in 19 appearances for the Belgian side before a knee injury in January cut his campaign short.

Galatasaray said on Twitter on Monday that formal negotiations have started with the Goodison Park outfit to take Onyekuru to Turkey, on what is thought to be an initial loan deal.

Onyekuru arrived on Merseyside after a fine season in Belgium with Eupen - his 22 goals making him the Belgian First Division A's joint-top scorer.