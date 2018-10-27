Fulham equal unwanted Premier League record but Cairney backs Jokanovic

Under-pressure head coach Slavisa Jokanovic has received backing from midfielder Tom Cairney after Fulham equalled a Premier League record for goals conceded.

A 3-0 defeat at home to in-form Bournemouth on Saturday, in which captain Kevin McDonald was sent off, means Fulham have shipped 28 goals in 10 fixtures after their return to the top flight.

No team has ever conceded more in the first 10 games of a Premier League season, with Jokanovic's side levelling the poor records of Barnsley (1997-98) and Southampton (2012-13).

Fulham spent approximately £100million on players in the transfer window but four straight Premier League defeats has heightened scrutiny of the Serbian's position.

Cairney, though, is backing Jokanovic to turn it around for Fulham, who are 18th with the division's joint-worst goal difference.

"We tried to go back to basics and keep it simple at the start. They edged it first half," Cairney said to reporters.

"At 1-0 there was only one team going to get back in it and we made a mistake. We have conceded too many goals. We tried to take something away from the creativity and keep the ball out of our net, but it didn't work.

"Bournemouth have been in the Premier League a long time. We are still trying to find our feet. We have to stick together and believe we have enough in the dressing room.

"This is the hardest league in the world. We knew it would be difficult. We are all together. The manager is here for us and we are here for him."

Callum Wilson scored two of high-flying Bournemouth's goals and was delighted to make it back-to-back away wins following a 4-0 triumph at Watford on October 6.

"We tried to change to take advantage of Fulham," said Wilson. "We are flourishing and took the three points.

"We are getting better at counter-attacking teams as you saw with the second goal. Being clinical is the main thing."