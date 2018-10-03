Freedom of speech! Mourinho shrugs off Scholes criticism

Jose Mourinho has defended Paul Scholes' right to express an opinion as "freedom of speech" after the Manchester United legend called the current manager "embarrassing".

Scholes' comments came in the build-up to a goalless Champions League draw with Valencia, also stating his surprise that Mourinho survived a 3-1 Premier League defeat to West Ham on Saturday.

Having been accused by Scholes of being "out of control" with regard to his news conference quotes, Mourinho showed impressive restraint when he faced the media at Old Trafford following the Valencia clash.

"I don't need to know what he said," said Mourinho. "He can say what he wants to say. I'm not interested."

When Scholes' comments were put to the Portuguese, he responded: "Freedom of speech. It's a free country, he can say what he wants."

United were booed at full-time, while cries of "attack, attack, attack" were heard during the second half.

"Freedom of speech," repeated Mourinho. "Especially Manchester United fans. I respect them 100 per cent."