Four in a row for Wigan as Saints thrash Huddersfield

Wigan Warriors made it four successive Super League wins with a 28-12 victory over last season's Grand Finalists Castleford Tigers, while St Helens returned to winning ways by hammering Huddersfield Giants 66-4.

Oliver Gildart and Liam Farrell went over in the first half for Wigan as they built a 14-2 lead, only for Oliver Holmes and Garry Lo to cross as Castleford scored twice in seven minutes to make it 14-12 at half-time.

But 14 unanswered second-half points for Wigan wrapped up the victory as Gildart went the length of the field for his second, George Williams and Tony Clubb rounding off the scoring.

Saints were surprisingly beaten by Wakefield Trinity last time out but normal service was emphatically resumed as the struggling Giants were put to the sword.

The leaders ran in 12 tries, stand-off Jonny Lomax the star of the show as he scored a hat-trick to help Saints maintain their two-point lead over Wigan, who have a game in hand.

Ben Barba, Ryan Morgan and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook all added doubles, with Regan Grace, Kyle Amor and Danny Richardson, who kicked nine goals, also finding the line.

Elsewhere Wakefield were brought back down to earth with a bang, slumping to a 38-4 defeat at Salford Red Devils.