Firmino to sit out Liverpool's United States tour

Liverpool's vaunted attacking trio will be incomplete on their pre-season tour of the United States with Roberto Firmino given time off after the World Cup.

Jurgen Klopp has granted the forward an additional rest period following Brazil's quarter-final loss to Belgium, meaning he will not yet reunite with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who both form part of the touring party.

Firmino is instead scheduled to link-up with his team-mates for a four-day training camp in France at the end of July.

England pair Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Belgium goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, and Croatia defender Dejan Lovren return a week later, giving them just seven days to prepare for the club's Premier League opener against West Ham on August 12.

"Bobby will be in for the second camp," Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com.

"Then we have the English guys, Simon and Dejan [to] come another week later.

"We'll already be back from France and will have exactly one week to prepare [for] the game [against West Ham]. That's no problem."

Liverpool's trip to the US includes International Champions Cup clashes against Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City and Manchester United.

The Reds have two friendlies to come, against Bury and Blackburn Rovers, prior to departing.