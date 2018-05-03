Fernandez, Narsingh return for Swansea

Federico Fernandez is available to play for Swansea City in a crunch Premier League clash against Bournemouth, Carlos Carvalhal has confirmed.

Fernandez missed last week's defeat at the hands of Chelsea, during which full-back Kyle Naughton was forced to play out of position in the middle of defence.

Winger Luciano Narsingh is also available after recovering from an ankle injury, but Kyle Bartley, Leroy Fer and Wilfried Bony remain unavailable.

"Fede has recovered," Carvalhal told reporters on Thursday. "He is training with the team with no problems so he is available.

"At this moment we just have Bartley who has not recovered yet and the two long-term injuries, Fer and Bony.

"Angel Rangel, Leon Britton, Renato Sanches, Fede Fernandez and Luciano Narsingh are all training and available."

Swansea sit a point and a place above the drop zone with three matches remaining, two of which are at home to relegation rivals Southampton and Stoke City.