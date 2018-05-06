Ferguson is a special person – Conte

Antonio Conte said the news of Alex Ferguson suffering a brain haemorrhage was on his mind during preparations for Chelsea's 1-0 win over Liverpool and wished the former Manchester United manager a quick recovery.

Ferguson had emergency surgery on Saturday and United said the operation went "very well".

Conte played against Ferguson's United side for Juventus in a number of Champions League clashes and he spoke of their relationship after his team's victory, which came thanks to a first-half goal from Olivier Giroud.

"I am very sad," he told reporters. "I have had the possibility to know him and his wife, to understand this is a special person. Not a normal person.

"He won many titles in his career and I appreciate the man. Yesterday the news changed my day in a bad way.

"We hope to see him recover quickly and our best wishes for this. Now it is very difficult and we want to stay close."