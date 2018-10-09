Fabinho insists he is adapting well at Liverpool

Fabinho insists he is adapting well to life at Liverpool despite his lack of playing time under Jurgen Klopp.

The Brazil international has not played a minute of football in the Premier League since joining from Monaco for a reported fee of £39million in July.

Manager Klopp insisted last month Fabinho will need time to get used to the tactical demands of his side, and the player himself is confident things are progressing well at Anfield.

"My process to adapt to English football has been very good," he told a news conference while on Brazil duty. "Since pre-season, I believe I've understood the way Jurgen Klopp plays and the way the team plays.

"My relationship with my team-mates has also been very good, especially with the Brazilians. Roberto Firmino has been helping me, as well as Alisson.

"I've been playing a little bit more and that's important, because it's important to adapt on the pitch by playing matches.

"It's a new experience for me, because Klopp has a different way of working from the way I'm used to. But this is something I will learn.

"I've already learned a few things from him, but this is just the start. He's a coach who demands a lot from his players, not only in matches, but on a daily basis in training."