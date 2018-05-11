Everything can happen in football – Pochettino unsure when he will leave Spurs

Mauricio Pochettino did not provide any guarantees that he will still be in charge of Tottenham next season, saying "no one is sure in their job".

Spurs will finish in the Premier League's top four for the third year in a row this season, with Wednesday's 1-0 triumph over Newcastle United ensuring fifth-placed Chelsea cannot catch them.

Pochettino has received praise for keeping Spurs on track for Champions League football this term despite the team taking up temporary residence at Wembley as they await the completion of their new stadium.

Harry Kane suggested finishing in the top four this term is even more of an achievement than claiming second last season because in his eyes they effectively had "38 away matches".

As a result of Spurs' consistency under Pochettino, the former Argentina international has been linked with moves to other clubs such as Real Madrid.

And although Pochettino was quick to point out he has a three-year contract, he recognised things can happen very quickly in football.

When asked if he was 100 per cent certain he will still be at the club next season, Pochettino told reporters: "What a question. I don't know, but today it is 100 per cent because I have a three-year contract here, but tomorrow I don't know what is going to happen.

"[There's] no point in talking about that. Only you know in football that everything can happen. No one is sure in their job, but I have a three-year contract.

"Like I told the media in Spain after the game on Wednesday, they asked me about my contract and about what happened at some clubs, I told them: 'Look, I have a three-year contract and they [the other clubs] need to agree with Daniel [Levy, Spurs chairman].'"

Defender Toby Alderweireld's future is rather more uncertain considering his contract expires at the end of next season and the club have seemingly made little headway on an extension.

But Pochettino says he expects to have talks with the Belgium international next week.

"Of course [talks will happen next week]," Pochettino said. "We are going to be ready from the moment we finish the season to talk about the important things for the next season, of course.

"I think now we need to focus on finishing in the best way. Finishing third is the most important thing now.

"Then from Monday we will talk about all that is going to happen next season. That is the moment. Now is not a moment to talk about individual situations."