Everton 2 Watford 2: Digne salvages draw with 96th-minute free-kick

Lucas Digne's scored a wonderful free-kick in second-half stoppage time to salvage Marco Silva's Everton a 2-2 draw with his former club Watford at Goodison Park.

France international Digne beat Ben Foster from a set-piece in the 96th minute to save Silva from defeat against the team that sacked him last January following links to Everton.

Watford looked set to triumph when Abdoulaye Doucoure scored two minutes after an own goal from Seamus Coleman to overturn former Hornet Richarlison's first-half opener.

Gylfi Sigurdsson had a penalty saved five minutes after Doucoure's effort but Digne came good at the death to deny Watford a first win in six Premier League outings.