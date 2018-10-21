Everton 2 Crystal Palace 0: Substitutes Calvert-Lewin and Tosun clip Eagles' wings

Marco Silva's substitutions proved inspired as late goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Cenk Tosun helped Everton to a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, who had a Luka Milivojevic penalty saved.

The match appeared to be heading for stalemate after Jordan Pickford denied Milivojevic from 12 yards on the hour, but Everton scored twice in two minutes with the clock winding down to secure a third successive Premier League win.

Everton created several chances in a first half they generally controlled, but Palace went closest when Cheikhou Kouyate hit the frame of the goal with a header.

Palace then saw Milivojevic denied from the spot and Everton took full advantage, as Calvert-Lewin headed them into an 87th-minute lead before Tosun added a second on the break.