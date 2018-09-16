Everton 1 West Ham 3: Yarmolenko and Arnautovic star as Hammers get first points

Andriy Yarmolenko and Marko Arnautovic led the way as West Ham beat Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park, securing Manuel Pellegrini a much-needed first win in charge on his 65th birthday.

A defeat for West Ham would have seen them lose their opening five league games of a season for the first time, but they showed plenty of craft in attack to punish Everton's sloppy defending.

Although Marco Silva's men initially looked the brighter, they were completely caught out for Yarmolenko's opener in the 11th minute, before the Ukrainian – starting his first Premier League game – added a stunning second just after the half-hour mark.

Gylfi Sigurdsson pulled one back just before the interval, but West Ham ultimately killed off Everton’s chances in the 61st minute through Arnautovic's well-worked goal, ending their woeful run of form.

Pellegrini's decision to name a three-pronged attack showed West Ham's intent and two of them combined for the opener – Arnautovic racing in behind Everton's defence and squaring to Yarmolenko for an easy finish.

Yarmolenko then stunned Everton with a second 20 minutes later, running at Kurt Zouma before cutting on to his left foot to bend a sumptuous effort beyond Jordan Pickford from 18 yards out.

But Everton were handed a lifeline just before the break, Sigurdsson powering a header past Lukasz Fabianski from Jonjoe Kenny's cross.

Everton were buoyed by that goal and piled the pressure on after the restart, only for West Ham to restore their two-goal cushion past the hour – Arnautovic prodding home following a neat interchange with Pedro Obiang.

The hosts poured men forward desperately towards the end, with substitute Oumar Niasse turning Lucas Digne's cross against the woodwork, but West Ham held firm to claim a deserved win.

What it means: West Ham get a boost before a tough run

Failing to end their previously dire run could have deepened the concerns for West Ham and Pellegrini.

The Hammers face Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham in three of their next four Premier League matches, and approaching such a run after five successive defeats would have been worrying, to say the least.

But the streak is over and they showed suggestions of clicking under Pellegrini at Goodison Park, therefore they now head into that run of games with a timely boost.

Pat on the back: Yarmolenko makes a statement

Having joined from Borussia Dortmund, Yarmolenko had struggled to get a place in the West Ham team, appearing four times from the bench. But he showed precisely what he can do on Merseyside, adding a touch of class to the Hammers in the final third.

Boot up the backside: Theo Walcott offers little

Everton looked devoid of craft in the final third for much of Sunday's contest, and Walcott has to accept a share of the blame. The experienced forward's final ball was generally poor and he failed to offer a great deal in any capacity. In contrast, Bernard - who came on as a substitute before half-time - was much brighter.

What's next?

Everton are on the road next time out and it proves to be a tricky ask, as they face Arsenal at Emirates Stadium next Sunday. Meanwhile, West Ham have a London derby at home to Chelsea to look forward to on the same day.