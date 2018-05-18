England midfielder Cook signs new Bournemouth deal

England international Lewis Cook has signed a new four-year contract at Bournemouth.

The 21-year-old joined Bournemouth from Leeds United in 2016 and has impressed in Eddie Howe's side, earning international recognition and a place on England's standby list for the World Cup.

And on the day Cook was also named in the latest England Under-21 squad, he secured his Cherries future until 2022.

"This new contract is a really proud moment for me and the icing on the cake for the year we've had and all the hard work that's gone on behind the scenes at the club," said Cook.

"It came as a nice surprise. I was just concentrating on my football and playing games but, when it was spoken about, I couldn't wait to get it signed.

"I'm really enjoying my football here and I'm looking forward to the future with AFC Bournemouth."

Howe added: "It was important that we get our talented, young players to commit to the future of the club and this is a really important signing for us to make.

"Lewis has had an outstanding campaign, highlighted by his recognition with the England team and his place on standby for the World Cup squad."