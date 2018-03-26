Elneny signs new 'long-term' Arsenal contract

Mohamed Elneny has signed a new "long-term contract" with Arsenal, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The midfielder joined from Swiss champions Basel in January 2016 and has since made 66 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals.

Manager Arsene Wenger described Elneny as "a big advert for Egypt" as he welcomed the news.

"I'm very delighted with Elneny," Wenger told Arsenal's official website. "He's a guy who contributes a lot to the collective quality of the team, he defends well, he attacks well, he is a continuity player, he puts oil in the engine.

"On a daily basis, he's a pleasure to work with. He's a big advert for Egypt because he's humble, willing to do well, has a helpful attitude.

"He's a fantastic boy and a great asset for us. We want fans all over the world and Egypt is a big country - it's good to have some passionate fans. This guy is really top quality."