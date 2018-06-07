Ejaria signs new Liverpool deal and joins Gerrard at Rangers

Ovie Ejaria has signed a new long-term Liverpool contract before heading to Rangers on a season-long loan to link up with Steven Gerrard.

Ejaria, a 20-year-old midfielder, spent the second half of the 2017-18 campaign on loan at Sunderland in the Championship.

"It's a really great feeling. I've been at Liverpool for four years now and I'm just really happy to extend my stay here," Ejaria told Liverpool's website.

"It's a massive club, the club's doing really well at the moment, so it wasn't a hard decision at all."

Rangers have confirmed Gerrard's assistant manager will be Gary McAllister, who played with the former England captain at Anfield.

Liverpool academy coaches Michael Beale, Tom Culshaw and Jordan Milsom are also joining Gerrard's staff at the Scottish club.