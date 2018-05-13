Ederson signs Manchester City contract extension

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has signed a two-year contract extension, committing him to the Premier League champions for the next seven seasons.

The Brazil international joined Pep Guardiola's side from Benfica for £35million last June and, in stark contrast to Claudio Bravo's errant efforts between the posts in 2016-17, the 24-year-old quickly established himself as a pivotal figure in City's dominant title charge.

Along with 21 clean sheets in 45 appearances across all competitions, Ederson's audacious confidence with the ball at his feet made him vital to Guardiola's expansive tactical approach.

Despite penning an initial six-year deal when he moved to England, City have seen fit to tie their number one down to renewed terms that run until 2025.

"I'm delighted to sign my new contract. It means the club is happy with my work and they trust me, and I hope to meet their expectations on the pitch and bring a lot of joy to the fans," said Ederson, who is keen for City to tick a certain outstanding major trophy off their list.

"I want to win everything we can, all of the competitions," he continued.

"But for me the Champions League is without doubt a very special competition for us and it is my dream to win it in a Manchester City shirt."

City's director of football Txiki Begiristain added: "Ederson has shown in his first season at the club that he has all the attributes needed to become one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

"He has outstanding quality and his ability with the ball sets him apart from his competitors. We are really looking forward to seeing him develop at City over the coming years."

Guardiola's side rounded off a record-breaking season with a last-gasp 1-0 win at Southampton on Sunday, with Gabriel Jesus' decisive goal bringing up an unprecedented 100 points in the Premier League.