Dyche relieved to record vital victory

Sean Dyche was relieved to see Burnley end a two-month wait for a Premier League win to move out of the relegation zone.

James Tarkowski scrambled home shortly before half-time to earn a 1-0 victory at home to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Burnley had lost six of their last seven Premier League games to drop into the relegation zone, Dyche having led the Clarets to Europa League qualification last term.

And having forced Liverpool to come from behind in a 3-1 loss at Turf Moor on Wednesday, the Burnley boss feels his side are getting back to their required performance levels.

"I think it is a bit of relief, and enjoyment. It was hard-earned win and hard fought," Dyche said to BBC Sport.

"We never thought it would come from being free-flowing. We thought we would have to dig in and we have done that today.

"A goal is a goal. When you find wins hard to come by and clean sheets hard come by, 1-0 is a very pleasing result.

"The performances have been suggesting we were getting back to that hardy edge we know we have got. We created chances but it wasn't about that. It was about fight and spirit.

"We know we can get better but sometimes you got to grind. We have done enough today to get by."

Brighton could have claimed a late equaliser but Jurgen Locadia headed a fantastic cross from fellow substitute Glenn Murray over the crossbar, while Solly March twice shot just wide.

And Chris Hughton felt the Seagulls, who had won their two previous Premier League games and were unbeaten in eight league matches against Burnley, should not have been beaten.

"It is different to a few games ago where we lost a couple and didn't have any arguments," he told BBC Sport.

"Today I thought we were the better side. I thought we had the better chances in the game.

"We were up against a direct Burnley with a lot of physicality. I thought we dealt with it very well.

"They are a team that plays a certain way. You know on second balls they will be good and strong and that is how they got their goal."