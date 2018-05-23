Defensive woes, travel sickness and Ozil's role - Emery's Arsenal to-do list

A significant section of Arsenal's fanbase have long been hungry for change and a fresh chapter in north London.

Arsene Wenger's poignant farewell after 22 years in charge at the end of this season was accompanied by a sixth-place finish and the failure to achieve Champions League qualification for the second year in succession.

Now, Unai Emery takes over. The Spaniard swept the board domestically at Paris Saint-Germain but his failure to mount a significant Champions League challenge left questions over his elite credentials.

Such concerns might quickly seem trivial when he takes charge of a new era at Arsenal, where he will find plenty of talent but, similarly, numerous problems to address.

They were signings that represented ambition Arsenal have often been accused of lacking, if not entirely coherent thinking. Lacazette finished a mixed season strongly but missed out on a World Cup place with France, while January recruit Aubameyang fired 10 in 12 league starts. Will the ex-Borussia Dortmund man lead Emery's frontline alone, or can the new boss harness two prized assets in tandem?