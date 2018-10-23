De Bruyne to start for Manchester City against Shakhtar Donetsk

Kevin De Bruyne will make his first start of the campaign for Manchester City in the Champions League clash at Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday.

The Belgium midfielder returned from a knee ligament injury with a second-half cameo in the weekend's 5-0 win over Burnley and has clearly convinced Pep Guardiola of his fitness.

De Bruyne's only other appearance this season was off the bench away to Arsenal on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Kyle Walker missed the Burnley match because of a groin problem but has been included on the bench alongside Sergio Aguero, who will become the first City player to reach 50 appearances in the Champions League if he features.

City are a point above Shakhtar and one behind Group F leaders Lyon leading into the Metalist Stadium encounter.