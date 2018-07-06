English
ไทย
English Premier League
English Premier League

Danilo out of World Cup due to ankle injury

Danilo out of World Cup due to ankle injury

Getty Images

Brazil defender Danilo has been ruled out for the rest of the World Cup due to an ankle injury.

The Manchester City full-back featured just once for Tite's men in Russia, playing in his team's draw with Switzerland in their opening game.

But a left ankle injury means Danilo, 26, will miss the rest of the tournament, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed late on Thursday.

"Danilo suffered a left ankle injury and will not have time to recover until the end of the cup," the CBF said in a statement.

"In conversation with the commission, he will remain with the team in Russia. We cheer for your recovery."

Brazil are favourites to win the World Cup ahead of their quarter-final against Belgium in Kazan on Friday.

Previous Brighton and Hove Albion sign Brazilian Bernardo
Read
Brighton and Hove Albion sign Brazilian Bernardo
Next Kompany trying to hide Belgium's 'fear', says Mira
Read
Kompany trying to hide Belgium's 'fear', says Miranda