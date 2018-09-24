Chelsea need to be more versatile, warns Giroud

Olivier Giroud believes Premier League rivals are figuring out Chelsea's tactics and has called on his side to be more versatile.

The Blues' perfect start to the season was halted on Sunday after being held to a goalless draw by West Ham.

Giroud endured a frustrating afternoon in attack with Eden Hazard and Willian, the Hammers' defence limiting them to just a handful of opportunities.

The World Cup winner feels they would have had better success had more crosses been put into the penalty area – something he would like to see corrected in back-to-back games against Liverpool this week. The two sides do battle in the EFL Cup on Wednesday before a Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

"Sometimes we rushed our game and have not been patient, or maybe we did not put enough pace in our game," Giroud said.

"Now, our opponents are starting to know Chelsea well so we need to bring something else. Maybe we need to give a bit more on the pitch as well.

"We tried too much to play centrally and against a strong defence like that, a lot of players, it was very hard to combine, especially in the last 30 yards.

"Maybe we should have gone a bit more down the wings and put in more crosses into the box.

"It was a bit disappointing, we are aware of that and we will work on it. We want to bounce back as soon as possible."