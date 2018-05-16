Chelsea hit with FA fine

Chelsea have been fined £20,000 by the Football Association (FA) for failing to control their players during a 1-1 Premier League draw with Huddersfield Town this month.

Antonio Rudiger was among a group of players who vented their frustration at referee Lee Mason and his assistants when the whistle was blown for half-time before Chelsea could take a corner kick.

Marcos Alonso netted an equaliser for Chelsea after Laurent Depoitre had put Huddersfield in front - a result that preserved the Terriers' top-flight status and severely dented Chelsea's top-four aspirations.

An FA statement read: "Chelsea have been fined £20,000 after accepting a charge for failing to ensure their players and/or officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

"The incident occurred at half-time during the game against Huddersfield Town on Wednesday 9 May."

Chelsea ended the season in fifth, behind Liverpool, after losing 3-0 at Newcastle United on the final day.