Cech urges Arsenal to continue Wenger's legacy

A dedication to the philosophy Arsene Wenger instilled in Arsenal is the most important trait his successor must possess, according to goalkeeper Petr Cech.

The shot-stopper has spent three years under Wenger since joining the Gunners from Chelsea in 2015, winning the FA Cup last season.

And with the French manager finally bringing his 22-year spell in north London to an end, Cech feels the ethos Wenger has transmitted to the club, both on and off the field, must be preserved.

"The most important thing [for the next manager] will be to continue the legacy of Arsenal Football Club," said Cech, speaking at the Asmir Begovic Foundation Golf Classic.

"The club has a certain philosophy and has been built around the game of football and the way the club presents itself and the way the team plays football. It will be great if we can carry on that legacy.

"It has been emotional for anybody connected to Arsenal football club. It is the end of an era. It has never happened at Arsenal for 22 years so it is something new for Arsenal."

And Cech expressed his regret Arsenal could not win one last trophy for the departing manager, having been knocked out of the Europa League by Atletico Madrid at the semi-final stage, losing 2-1 on aggregate.

"It has been a strange couple of weeks because you know the boss is going to leave and we tried to do everything to make him leave on a high, which unfortunately didn't happen in the semi-finals of the Europa League," he added.