Cahill to discuss England future with Southgate

England centre-back Gary Cahill plans to hold talks with manager Gareth Southgate about his future.

Cahill has made only one appearance in the World Cup for the Three Lions, playing the full 90 minutes as a much-changed team lost to Belgium in a dead rubber group game.

The 32-year-old, capped 61 times by his country, had been a surprise inclusion in Southgate's squad after falling out of favour at Chelsea during last season.

Speaking to Sky Sports after Wednesday's semi-final defeat to Croatia, he said: "I'm going to have a good conversation with the manager about the future in the coming month.

"But I can finish my England career knowing I've played every possible fixture I can play in the times I've been selected.''