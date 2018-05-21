Cahill: Conte uncertainty affecting Chelsea

Gary Cahill has called for a resolution on Antonio Conte's future amid continued speculation the Italian could leave Chelsea.

Conte finished his second season in charge of the Blues with a 1-0 FA Cup final win over Manchester United at Wembley on Saturday.

But Conte was forced to answer yet more questions about his future in the wake of the victory, hinting he has been offered other jobs but remains committed to Chelsea.

Captain Cahill accepts the rumours have had an unsettling impact on Chelsea, who missed out on Champions League qualification after finishing fifth in the Premier League.

"I probably want the uncertainty to be put to bed and for whatever is going to happen, to happen," Cahill said after Saturday's win.

"Naturally, we will see what happens with the club. I don’t really want to speak about it. Today is about celebrating the FA Cup. It is out of our hands.

"We fell short in some aspects this season but today we produced and the rest behind the scenes is not down to us. So we will wait and see.

Cahill's focus will now turn to the World Cup and the England centre-back indicated his team-mates want Conte's future to be decided before the tournament.

"A lot of the lads have got big summers ahead," he said. "I am going to chill out of six days and take my mind away from football and look forward to the tournament with my national team.

"I feel a sense of uncertainty and I think that’s obvious to everybody in the last few months. What I can say, obviously we as players have no impact on that situation. I am sure, if I was a guessing man, they will have spoken between the club and manager. Let’s see, I am sure the manager will make the best decision for him and his family.

"I am sure the club will make the best decision for what they feel. I am not dodging the question but it is totally out of our hands, we just sit on the side. What I can say, it has been a great finish. If he stays on next year, then he stay on. If he doesn’t then we have ended with a Premier League and FA Cup."