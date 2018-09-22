Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Tottenham 2: Kane on target as Spurs issue firm response

Harry Kane scored a much-needed goal as a relieved Tottenham ended their three-match losing run with a gritty 2-1 win at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Glenn Murray's handball from a Kieran Trippier free-kick enabled Kane to convert a first-half penalty before Erik Lamela notched late to help Spurs exorcise some of the demons of their late midweek loss to Inter in the Champions League.

Mauricio Pochettino called for his side to show fight in the aftermath of that worrying collapse and, though Anthony Knockaert reduced the deficit in added time, he will have been heartened by the resilient response amid grim conditions at Amex Stadium.

While far from their fluid best, the visitors withstood Brighton's spell of second-half pressure for long enough to move on from the worst sequence of Pochettino's spell in charge, Kane's spot-kick setting the platform before Lamela notched what proved the winner in the 76th minute.