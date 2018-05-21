BREAKING NEWS: Spain striker Morata misses out on World Cup selection

Chelsea duo Alvaro Morata and Cesc Fabregas have been left out of Spain's final squad for the World Cup.

Morata has been overlooked in favour of Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa, Valencia forward Rodrigo Moreno and Iago Aspas of Celta Vigo.

Atletico winger Vitolo has also been omitted from the final 23, despite scoring four goals in five appearances in Spain's qualifying campaign.

Morata has struggled for form for much of his first season in the Premier League and admitted in April he has been plagued by back problems in recent months.

He scored five times in as many games in World Cup qualifying but did not make the squad for the friendly matches with Germany and Argentina in March.

Morata's Chelsea team-mate Cesar Azpilicueta has been included, as has Real Sociedad youngster Alvaro Odriozola, but Fabregas' two-year exile from the national team continues, while Pedro and Marcos Alonso are also out.

Manchester United duo Ander Herrera and Juan Mata will not be involved, although neither had been expected to make Julen Lopetegui's final list. There is also no place for Bayern Munich's Javi Martinez.

Spain begin their campaign in Russia against Portugal on June 15 in Sochi, before facing Iran in Kazan on June 20 and Morocco in Kaliningrad on June 25.