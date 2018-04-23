BREAKING NEWS: Salah pips De Bruyne to PFA Players' Player of the Year award

Mohamed Salah has won the PFA Players' Player of the Year award after a goal-laden, record-breaking first season at Liverpool.

The Egypt forward has hit 31 goals in 33 Premier League appearances since signing from Roma for an initial £36.9million (€42m) last June, equalling the record for the most prolific campaign in the division's 20-team history.

Salah has three fixtures remaining - against Stoke City, former side Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion - to surpass the mark hit by Alan Shearer, Cristiano Ronaldo and ex-Liverpool striker Luis Suarez.

The 25-year-old pipped Kevin De Bruyne to the prize, the playmaker having been a key influence in Manchester City's dominant Premier League campaign. Tiottenham striker Harry Kane came in third.

De Bruyne confirmed he voted for Salah, scorer of 41 goals in all competitions for Liverpool, who face the winger's former club Roma in the semi-finals of the Champions League at Anfield on Tuesday.

This month Salah became the first player in Premier League history to win three Player of the Month awards in a season.

De Bruyne will not end the campaign empty-handed, though, as he is set to collect the newly created Premier League Playmaker award, which goes to the individual with the most assists over the term.