BREAKING NEWS: Liverpool confirm Fabinho signing

Liverpool have announced their first signing of the close-season, with Fabinho joining the Premier League club from Monaco.

Fabinho was among Monaco's star players in their Ligue 1 title win in 2016-17, but Leonardo Jardim's side could not repeat that success after an exodus of big-name talent.

And the midfielder has now followed the likes of Bernardo Silva, Kylian Mbappe and Benjamin Mendy out of the club, signing for Liverpool in a deal reported to be worth €50million.

The Brazilian has agreed a long-term contract at Anfield and his move will be formally completed when the transfer window reopens on July 1.