English
ไทย
English Premier League
English Premier League

BREAKING NEWS: Liverpool confirm Fabinho signing

BREAKING NEWS: Liverpool confirm Fabinho signing

Perform

Liverpool have announced their first signing of the close-season, with Fabinho joining the Premier League club from Monaco.

Fabinho was among Monaco's star players in their Ligue 1 title win in 2016-17, but Leonardo Jardim's side could not repeat that success after an exodus of big-name talent.

And the midfielder has now followed the likes of Bernardo Silva, Kylian Mbappe and Benjamin Mendy out of the club, signing for Liverpool in a deal reported to be worth €50million.

The Brazilian has agreed a long-term contract at Anfield and his move will be formally completed when the transfer window reopens on July 1.

Previous Salah to travel to Spain for rehabilitation
Read
Salah to travel to Spain for rehabilitation
Next Fabinho's versatility excites Liverpool manager Kl
Read
Fabinho's versatility excites Liverpool manager Klopp