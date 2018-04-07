Bournemouth 2 Crystal Palace 2: King strikes late to deny visitors

Crystal Palace twice failed to hang on to leads in the second half at the Vitality Stadium as they had to settle for a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth.

Substitute Joshua King grabbed an equaliser in the 89th minute to grab a point for the hosts, who still have not beaten their opponents at home since November 1988.

Luka Milivojevic had earlier scored his 10th Premier League goal of the season to put Palace ahead on the south coast, the Serbian celebrating his 27th birthday in style with a glorious free-kick.

The visitors missed a host of opportunities to grab a crucial second goal before they were pegged back just after the hour mark, substitute Lys Mousset scoring an equaliser less than three minutes after coming on.

Still, Wilfried Zaha's deflected strike appeared set to give Palace a crucial win in their battle to beat the drop, his left-footed shot flashing beyond Asmir Begovic to make it 2-1 in the 75th minute.

However, King became the second replacement to score for Bournemouth in the game, converting a flick-on at the back post to deny Roy Hodgson's side right at the death.