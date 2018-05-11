Bellerin not planning Arsenal exit

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin has no desire to leave the club before the start of next season.

The Spain international has been linked with a move away from Emirates Stadium in the transfer window, with former club Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus among the clubs said to be interested.

Bellerin, though, insists he will report for Arsenal's pre-season training after the World Cup and is not thinking of moving elsewhere.

"I've got a long contract, I have been in London for a very long time, this is what I call my home right now," he told Sky Sports News.

"There is nothing else I am thinking of, for the summer. We have the World Cup, I don't know if I will be called up or not, that is something we will need to wait and see.

"If I get given the chance then I will be really happy for it. Apart from that I am sure I will be coming back here next pre-season."

Arsenal finish their season with a trip to Huddersfield Town on Sunday for what will be Arsene Wenger's final game before he steps down as manager.

Bellerin, who joined the club back in 2011, admits it will be strange to move forward without the Frenchman in charge.

"I've only known Arsenal with Arsene Wenger," he said. "I was born just a year before he became the boss of designer football, the two will go together forever.

"When I came here, he was a massive part of me signing for the club, he has treated me like a son I would say, he has given me opportunities, given me so much respect and given me great advice throughout my career here at Arsenal.

"Apart from missing him as a coach I am going to miss him as a person, miss his values and everything he has given to the club is going to be missed."