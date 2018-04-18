Aubameyang 'wasn't sure' about Lacazette

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says he was unsure about Alexandre Lacazette when he arrived at the club in January.

Aubameyang usurped Lacazette as the club's record signing when he joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in a £56million deal.

The strikers have subsequently developed a promising relationship despite Arsenal's Premier League struggles, the Gabon international giving up the chance to score his first Arsenal hat-trick by handing over a penalty to Lacazette in April 1's defeat of Stoke City.

Both players made their name in Ligue 1 and Aubameyang suggested he had some initial concerns about how he could work with Lacazette.

"My friend Lacazette was at Lyon when I was at Saint-Etienne," Aubameyang told Arsenal's website. "He's a player I appreciate and was good for me when I arrived here as he's a nice person, very positive.

"I wasn't 100 per cent sure about him when I came here as there were some Lyon players I didn't get on well with - but he wasn't someone I had problems with when I played against them.

"I'm really happy to get to know someone so positive and he helped me settle into the dressing room."

Aubameyang has scored six Premier League goals in eight appearances since joining Arsenal, while Lacazette has hit the net 13 times in all competitions in his debut campaign.