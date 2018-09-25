English
Arsenal wait on Mkhitaryan and Sokratis

Arsenal will assess Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Sokratis Papastathopoulos ahead of Wednesday's EFL Cup tie against Brentford.

Mkhitaryan supplied a pair of assists during the Gunners' 4-2 win versus Vorskla last week but ended the Europa League match with an ankle complaint.

The playmaker missed Sunday's 2-0 Premier League victory over Everton, where Sokratis made way before half-time with a dead leg.

Sokratis' Greek compatriot and fellow centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos might have hoped to feature in the third-round fixture but is facing four weeks on the sidelines with a groin injury.

Full-backs Sead Kolasinac and Carl Jenkinson are back in full training after respective knee and ankle injuries.

Long-term absentees Laurent Koscielny (Achilles) and Ainsley Maitland-Niles (broken leg) are aiming to resume training in November.

After starting the Premier League season with back-to-back defeats, head coach Unai Emery has led Arsenal to five consecutive victories in all competitions.

